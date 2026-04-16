Malappuram: For the elderly and homeless in need of a safe roof over their heads, the wait continues as a fully built shelter home in the municipality remains locked, due to administrative delays.

Even the final construction cost of the facility, inaugurated on October 28, 2024, has not been submitted. Basic requirements, such as electrification, construction of a compound wall, provision of a drinking water connection and appointment of staff remain incomplete, leaving those in need of shelter waiting outside.

A committee comprising the municipal chairperson, the welfare standing committee chairperson, the municipal secretary and an official from the Social Justice Department is responsible for framing the operational guidelines and appointing staff. However, these guidelines have yet to be prepared. The shelter can become operational only after the rules are drafted and approved by the municipal council.

Focus on elderly welfare

The shelter home was constructed with financial assistance from the Central Government under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission. Designed with modern amenities, it is intended to provide free accommodation for the elderly, the homeless and other vulnerable groups. Although construction was completed six months ago, the process of making the facility functional continues to move at a slow pace, delaying the much-needed relief for those living alone or without support.

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Well-equipped facility

Built at a cost of ₹3.25 crore, the shelter is equipped with bedrooms, a medical support room, a health club, a library, a kitchen and a dining area. Of this, ₹2.51 crore was provided by the Central Government, with the remaining amount sourced from the municipality’s own funds. Despite being designed to support the physical and mental well-being of residents, along with recreational needs, the facility remains unused for now.

Commenting on the issue, V Rineesha, Chairperson of the Malappuram Municipality, said efforts would be made to open the shelter at the earliest. “Within a short span of coming to power, this administration has implemented several development projects. Efforts to make the shelter home operational will begin after the election code of conduct is lifted,” she said.