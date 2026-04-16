SSLC and Class 12 examinations scheduled in the Gulf region have been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Thursday.

At a press conference, the minister said the results of 633 students who could not appear for the SSLC exams in the Gulf will be prepared based on their marks in model or term examinations, whichever is applicable, along with a certain percentage of grace marks.

For the 592 students who were to appear for the second-year higher secondary examinations, marks obtained in the first year will be carried forward, along with Continuous Evaluation (CE) and practical marks from the second year.

Students from Kerala who travelled to the Gulf for any purpose and were stranded there will also be eligible for the same benefits. However, this will be subject to verification of their original hall tickets, visas and passports by school principals, who will certify the exams missed during their stay.

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The minister said students who are not satisfied with their results will be allowed to appear for improvement examinations when they are conducted.

SSLC results are expected in the third week of May, while second-year higher secondary results are likely to be announced on May 25.

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Sivankutty also said the grievance redressal mechanism related to the continuous assessment system will be strengthened, following complaints that teachers often award marks without fully understanding its objectives.

To ensure transparency, continuous assessment scores should be displayed on school notice boards, and complaints should be examined by school-level monitoring committees, he said.

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The minister also announced a study support programme in government schools for students of Classes 5 to 9 who have not secured at least 30 per cent marks in written exams. The programme will be held from April 20 to 27, 2026, following which special examinations will be conducted and promotion lists published.