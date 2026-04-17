Kalpetta: Survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide have threatened to stage a protest in front of the Wayanad Collectorate, citing delays in the disbursal of financial assistance, non-distribution of food coupons and defects in newly constructed rehabilitation project houses.

The daily financial assistance and food coupons for March remain unpaid, leaving many families, especially the elderly and physically unfit, in distress. Action councils representing the survivors have warned of an agitation if the situation is not resolved soon.

Currently, 1,081 individuals receive financial assistance of ₹300 per day, amounting to ₹9,000 per month for a person, while 861 families benefit from food coupons worth ₹1,000 monthly. For many displaced families, the ₹600 daily assistance for two members was their sole source of income, particularly in rural areas where employment opportunities are scarce after the harvest season. Any delay in payment hits them hard.

Non-disbursal of daily financial aid

Survivors, many of whom are still grappling with trauma and living in rented accommodations away from their native places, said the support schemes had been crucial for their survival.

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Naseer Alakkal, chairman of the Janashabdam Action Council, said the assistance was usually credited by the 10th of every month. “There is now uncertainty over when the payments will resume,” he said, adding that many survivors have lost their livelihoods or are unable to work due to physical and mental health issues following the disaster.

District administration officials said the delay was due to the closure of the financial year and clarified that the scheme was not discontinued. However, no timeline was provided for resumption of payments.

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The food coupon scheme, funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and implemented via Kudumbashree, enabled beneficiaries to purchase essentials at subsidized rates from Supplyco outlets.

The District Disaster Management Authority used to give Rs.8.58 lakh to Supplyco every month as repayment of the scheme. With coupons not issued this month, families have been forced to rely on the open market, increasing their financial burden during the Vishu festival season.

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Officials said steps were being taken to resolve both issues. Wayanad Additional District Magistrate A. Jayasree attributed the delay in financial assistance to technical reasons and assured that arrears would be released soon. She also said the issue of food coupon distribution would be addressed immediately, noting that similar delays at the start of the previous financial year were later resolved.

Cracks on the walls raise concerns

Meanwhile, concerns have emerged among the survivors over the quality of newly constructed houses under the rehabilitation project at Elstone Estate near Kalpetta. Cracks have been reported in two houses in Zone 1, recently completed and allotted in the first phase covering 178 families.

Despite waterproofing measures, the cracks have raised questions about construction quality. Officials of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society have not responded. Engineers have begun inspections across all 178 houses to identify and rectify any structural defects.