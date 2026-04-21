Guruvayur: A complaint has been raised regarding the malfunctioning of CCTV cameras inside the strong room in the Guruvayur Assembly constituency. It is alleged that the CCTV system remained non-functional for one hour, from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm on Monday.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, citing suspicion over the incident. The complaint was submitted by UDF candidate CH Rasheed from the Guruvayur constituency.

According to the complaint, the CCTV cameras installed at Sree Krishna College, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored, stopped functioning during the said period, and no footage was available for nearly an hour. The complaint also raises concerns about the safety and security of the strong room and its contents.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan has also filed a separate complaint regarding the issue. He stated that CCTV surveillance in strong rooms should never be interrupted, as such footage is crucial for verifying any disputes.

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Gopalakrishnan further alleged that in many places, crimes are carried out by disabling CCTV systems and expressed suspicion that a similar situation may have occurred here. He also questioned whether there was any administrative influence behind the disruption.

The BJP candidate added that unusual sounds were reportedly heard during the period when the CCTV cameras were not functioning, raising further doubts. He pointed out that Guruvayur is a constituency where a major upset victory is possible this time, and questioned whether the CCTV outage was linked to any attempt to manipulate the outcome.