Pathanamthitta: The Pathanamathitta municipal authorities on Friday demolished an unauthorised temporary shed erected for trade at the old private bus stand. The structure, put up overnight using aluminium sheets at the site of a building demolished earlier, was removed with an earthmover machine.

Located near the parking area, the shed had blocked smooth vehicle entry. The old building at the site was pulled down about a year ago over safety concerns.

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Officials said the shed had encroached on land earmarked for future construction by the municipality.