Kannur: Kerala Police have arrested three Uttar Pradesh natives in connection with an alleged loan app fraud linked to the death of Nithin Raj R L, a first-year BDS student of Kannur Dental College.

The arrested have been identified as Rishikesh Tiwari (32), Prasanth Gheval (28) and Prakash Jai (54). A police team nabbed them from Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. They were brought to Kerala, formally arrested on Friday, produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

According to Chakkarakkal police, the accused are associated with ‘Instant Funds’, which allegedly provided Nithin a loan of ₹15,000 through a mobile application named Insta Pay at an interest rate of 36%, in violation of state laws. According to the FIR, the accused repeatedly contacted Nithin on April 9, pressuring him to repay the amount. He was allegedly subjected to intimidation, threats and sustained mental harassment.

They were booked under Section 308 (extortion) and Section 13 of the Kerala Money-Lenders Act, along with provisions of the Kerala Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, including Section 9(1)(a) and 9(2), which deals with cases where harassment leads to suicide.

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Nithin, a native of Uzhamalackal in Thiruvananthapuram, was found critically injured near the medical college block on April 10, allegedly after falling from a building. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The police earlier booked two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations that the student was harassed over his caste and complexion.

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The Chakkarakkal police have registered a separate case against the loan app Insta Pay for allegedly charging exorbitant interest and harassing the student, which is suspected to have contributed to Nithin taking the extreme step.