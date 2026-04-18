New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that the BJP’s attempt to link women’s reservation with delimitation was part of a “larger conspiracy” to remain in power permanently, asserting that the Opposition had defeated the move in Parliament.

"The BJP is trying to portray the Opposition as anti-women through this move and stay in power. But women are not idiots. They can see through these actions,” she said.

"The government knew the bill wouldn't be passed. They just wanted to portray that the Women's Bill Amendment did not pass despite their efforts and take credit for it," Gandhi added.

“What happened in the Lok Sabha is a big victory for democracy and Opposition unity,” she said, adding that the government’s attempt to “weaken democracy and alter the federal structure” had been stopped. Priyanka said the Opposition was not against women’s reservation, but could not support the delimitation plan being pushed “in the garb” of the quota. “If the government is sincere, it should implement the 2023 women’s reservation law immediately. All Opposition parties will support it,” she said. She further claimed that the public was “suffering” and would not fall for the government’s narrative.

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Her remarks came after the Constitution amendment bill linked to the implementation of women’s reservation and a proposed delimitation exercise failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Opposition parties on Friday said they had united to defeat what they described as an attempt by the Modi government to alter India’s political and electoral structure. While 298 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 230 against, it fell short of the 352 votes needed for passage. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had made a “nefarious attempt” to push delimitation by using women’s reservation as a cover, but were thwarted by a united Opposition.

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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the bill as an “attack on the Constitution”, claiming it was aimed at reshaping India’s electoral structure. He urged the government to implement the 2023 law on women’s reservation without linking it to delimitation.

Several other Opposition leaders echoed similar views. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party supported reservation for women but opposed any move that could undermine their rights. CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar termed the bill an attempt to weaken the federal structure and called its defeat a “clear political setback” for the government.

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Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien described the outcome as the “beginning of the end” for the ruling leadership, while party colleague June Maliah said the Opposition had even suggested increasing the quota to 50 per cent but opposed linking it with delimitation.

The proposed Constitution Amendment Bill had sought to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 850 to operationalise 33 per cent reservation for women ahead of the 2029 general elections, based on a delimitation exercise tied to the 2011 Census.