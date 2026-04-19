Chattampi Swamigal Samadhi Day memorial in Thiruvananthapuram, various temple festivals in Kottayam, music concert in Kochi, inauguration of Kammakkam football annual event in Kozhikode, among others, are events in Kerala on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Statue Padma Cafe: Vidyadhiraja Foundation Chattampi Swamigal Samadhi Day 2:00 pm

Vidyadhiraja Foundation Chattampi Swamigal Samadhi Day 2:00 pm Mannam Memorial National Club: Ananthapuram Nair Samajam Chattampi Swamigal Samadhi Day Celebration 10:30 am

Ananthapuram Nair Samajam Chattampi Swamigal Samadhi Day Celebration 10:30 am Vazhuthacaud Lenin Balavadi: New Malayalam Film Festival 10:00 am

New Malayalam Film Festival 10:00 am Thaikkad Bharath Bhavan: Curtain Raiser Voice Modulation Workshop 2:00 pm

Curtain Raiser Voice Modulation Workshop 2:00 pm Sreekaryam Tatvamasi Atmavidyavedi: Discourse by Swami Durganananda Saraswati 4:30 pm

Discourse by Swami Durganananda Saraswati 4:30 pm Press Club: Book release of 'From the Land of Gods to the Presence of God' authored by Sunil Peta 3:30 pm

Kottayam

Nagampadam St Anthony's Relic Pilgrimage Centre: Novena Festival. Holy Mass, Novena, Adoration – 10:00 am, 5:00 pm; Rosary – 4:30 pm.

Novena Festival. Holy Mass, Novena, Adoration – 10:00 am, 5:00 pm; Rosary – 4:30 pm. Kottayam Cheriyapalli Auditorium: Orthodox Church Kottayam Central Diocese Day celebration. Holy Qurbana – 8:00 am; Incense Prayer – 2:00 pm; Public meeting. Inauguration by His Holiness Baselius Marthoma Mathews III – 2:15 pm.

Orthodox Church Kottayam Central Diocese Day celebration. Holy Qurbana – 8:00 am; Incense Prayer – 2:00 pm; Public meeting. Inauguration by His Holiness Baselius Marthoma Mathews III – 2:15 pm. Koprath Durga Bhagavathi Temple: Festival. Descent procession at Madappattu Sreedharma Shastha Temple – 10:30 am; Aarattu Sadhya at Aarattu Kadavu – 12:30 pm; Thiruarattu – 5:00 pm; Aarattu Deeparadhana – 4:30 pm; Aarattu Ezunallathu – 5:00 pm; Bhagavatha Parayanam at Kalamandapam – 5:00 pm. Aarattu Ezunallathu at Koprath Junction – 11:30 am; Aarattu Vilakku, Kodiirakku (flag lowering), Kanikka under the flag, Sky spectacle – 12:00 pm.

Festival. Descent procession at Madappattu Sreedharma Shastha Temple – 10:30 am; Aarattu Sadhya at Aarattu Kadavu – 12:30 pm; Thiruarattu – 5:00 pm; Aarattu Deeparadhana – 4:30 pm; Aarattu Ezunallathu – 5:00 pm; Bhagavatha Parayanam at Kalamandapam – 5:00 pm. Aarattu Ezunallathu at Koprath Junction – 11:30 am; Aarattu Vilakku, Kodiirakku (flag lowering), Kanikka under the flag, Sky spectacle – 12:00 pm. Kodimatha Pallipurathukavu Bhadrakali Temple: Pathamudaya Festival. Bhakthiganasudha – 10:30 am; Veena Tarangini – 12:00 pm; Annadanam (feast) – 12:00 pm; Panchari Melam inauguration – 5:00 pm; Valiya Theeyattu – 6:00 pm; Dance – 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm; Theyyam – 9:30 pm.

Pathamudaya Festival. Bhakthiganasudha – 10:30 am; Veena Tarangini – 12:00 pm; Annadanam (feast) – 12:00 pm; Panchari Melam inauguration – 5:00 pm; Valiya Theeyattu – 6:00 pm; Dance – 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm; Theyyam – 9:30 pm. Thazhathangadi Thirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple: Festival. Abhishekham – 12:00 pm; Chandravahana Pooja – 1:00 pm; Ahassu – 1:30 pm; Nadathurappu (opening of sanctum) – 6:00 pm; Vasantha Pooja – 7:00 pm; Aarathi at Hanuman Kovil – 8:00 pm; Flara Seva – 8:30 pm; Phullangi Darshan – 9:00 pm; Pallakku Pooja – 10:00 pm; Procession on Garuda Vahanam – 10:30 pm; Vadyopasana at Thirumala Rangamanjam – 7:00 pm.

Festival. Abhishekham – 12:00 pm; Chandravahana Pooja – 1:00 pm; Ahassu – 1:30 pm; Nadathurappu (opening of sanctum) – 6:00 pm; Vasantha Pooja – 7:00 pm; Aarathi at Hanuman Kovil – 8:00 pm; Flara Seva – 8:30 pm; Phullangi Darshan – 9:00 pm; Pallakku Pooja – 10:00 pm; Procession on Garuda Vahanam – 10:30 pm; Vadyopasana at Thirumala Rangamanjam – 7:00 pm. Nattassery Kochukodungalluramma Devi Temple: Meda Bharani Karthika Festival. Thotampattu – 10:30 am; Annaprasadam (feast) – 12:30 pm; Music concert – 4:30 pm; Thiruvathirakkali – 6:30 pm; Fusion dance – 7:00 pm; Guruthi Pooja – 8:00 pm.

Meda Bharani Karthika Festival. Thotampattu – 10:30 am; Annaprasadam (feast) – 12:30 pm; Music concert – 4:30 pm; Thiruvathirakkali – 6:30 pm; Fusion dance – 7:00 pm; Guruthi Pooja – 8:00 pm. Kollad Government L P School: Annual General Body meeting of Kollad Kizhakupuram Vadakkuppuram Padasekhara Samithi – 4:00 pm.

Annual General Body meeting of Kollad Kizhakupuram Vadakkuppuram Padasekhara Samithi – 4:00 pm. Thaliyil Mahadeva Temple: Festival. Ulsava Bali – 11:30 am; Kazhchashree Bali, Seva – 6:00 pm; Folk songs – 8:00 pm; Ulsava Sadhya (feast) – 8:30 pm.

Ernakulam

Ernakulam Hospital Road Mahakavi G Auditorium: Book release of Dr Chandni Mohan's biography 'Aardranilavu' and scholarship distribution; Minister K N Balagopal – 5:00 pm

Book release of Dr Chandni Mohan's biography 'Aardranilavu' and scholarship distribution; Minister K N Balagopal – 5:00 pm Thrippunithura Layam Koothambalam: Poornathrayee Sangeetholsavam; P.V. Linumon's Music Concert – 5:00 pm, Rendering of Kannada works by Poornaprakashar; Bengaluru Pattabhirama Pandit – 6:30 pm

Poornathrayee Sangeetholsavam; P.V. Linumon's Music Concert – 5:00 pm, Rendering of Kannada works by Poornaprakashar; Bengaluru Pattabhirama Pandit – 6:30 pm Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Sangeetha Sadassu's Music Concert (Dr. Prema Rangarajan) – 6:00 pm

Edappally Sangeetha Sadassu's Music Concert (Dr. Prema Rangarajan) – 6:00 pm Palarivattom Rajarajeswari Temple: Bhagavatha Saptha Yagyam – 6:30 pm, Dance (Nalinam School of Arts) – 7:00 pm

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Kozhikode