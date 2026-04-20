The Kozhinjampara police on Monday took into custody a 45-year-old man for allegedly murdering his uncle following a dispute over sharing chicken curry. The accused has been identified as Prabhakaran, a native of Koundanur in Palakkad.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, around 6.30 pm, when Prabhakaran allegedly arrived at the road near his uncle Senthil Kumar’s house and stopped him from passing by. He then attacked Kumar with a pipe, hitting him on the head and body, which left him severely injured.

Following the incident, Kumar was rushed to the Ahalia Super Speciality Hospital in Palakkad, where he died while undergoing treatment.

According to the FIR, Prabhakaran was provoked as Kumar did not offer him chicken curry that had been prepared at home.

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Police told Onmanorama that Prabhakaran has been taken into custody, but his arrest is yet to be formally recorded. Officials said they are awaiting the post-mortem report and will record the arrest soon.

Prabhakaran has been booked under Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint), Section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons), and Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.