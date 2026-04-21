It might be too early for an analysis of what led to Tuesday’s mishap at Mundathikkodu in Thrissur, but what the incident has shown is that the state is still unable to prevent such accidents, no matter how many rules, regulations and guidelines exist.

One of the recent ones that haunt the memory is the October 2024 fire at Kasargod's Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple in Nileshwar during the annual Kaliyattam festival, in which over 150 people were injured after a similar explosion in the firecracker storage room.

One of the most recent incidents that still haunts memory is the October 2024 fire at the Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple in Nileshwar during the annual Kaliyattam festival. Phoro: Manorama News

Kerala has seen several tragic fire incidents earlier too, with some of them being the most devastating ones in the country as well.

Here are some of the state’s most tragic fire incidents:

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1952 – Sabarimala Tragedy

In 1952, a devastating fire at Sabarimala resulted in the deaths of around 70 pilgrims and left over 80 severely injured. The incident happened when pilgrims gathered in a storage room containing firecrackers to perform Vedi Vazhipadu (a ritual ). Suddenly, the crowded room, filled with explosives, caught fire. An investigation led to the arrest of two individuals for storing gunpowder without proper permits.

1984 – Kandasamkadavu Church Festival, Thrissur

During the Kandasamkadavu Church festival in Thrissur, 45 people sustained injuries after sparks from firecrackers ignited additional crackers stored outside nearby shops. Five years later, another fire incident happened during the same festival

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1987 – Jagannath Temple Tragedy, Thalassery

At Thalassery’s Jagannath Temple in 1987, a tragic accident took place as crowds awaited a fireworks display. When the crackers were ignited, panic ensued, and people fled. Tragically, 27 people were struck by a passing train during the ensuing chaos, with many others injured.

1990 – Malanada Poruvazhi Peruviruthi Temple Explosion, Kollam

An explosion at the Malanada Poruvazhi Peruviruthi Temple in Kollam claimed 26 lives and injured 67 people.

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1999 – Chamundikavu Temple Fire, Palakkad-Aloor

In 1999, a fire at Chamundikavu Temple in Aloor, Palakkad, resulted in the deaths of eight people. The tragedy occurred when firecrackers exploded while being prepared for the temple festival.

2006 – Paramekavu Devaswom manufacturing unit explosion, Thrissur

Seven individuals died in a fire at Paramekavu Devaswom’s firecracker manufacturing unit in Thrissur.

2016 – Puttingal Temple Disaster, Kollam

Kerala’s worst pyrotechnic tragedy occurred at Puttingal Devi Temple in Paravur, Kollam. The firecrackers in the storehouse exploded, triggering a chain of explosions, killing 109 people and injuring 501 people.