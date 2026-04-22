Kozhikode: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Kozhikode district committee on Wednesday rejected media reports suggesting internal dissent over Perambra candidate Fathima Thahiliya’s handling of the controversy surrounding the opening of a room at JDT School where polling-related materials were kept.

In a joint statement, district president M A Razaq and general secretary T T Ismail clarified that the reports were baseless and asserted that Thahiliya had reached the spot after duly informing party leaders. “Reports claiming that the Muslim League district leadership is dissatisfied with her actions are incorrect,” the statement said.

The clarification comes amid reports alleging that Thahiliya had failed to communicate the Election Commission’s message regarding the opening of the room to UDF district leadership, which purportedly triggered protests. These reports were further fuelled by the emergence of a document related to the opening of the room bearing the signature of her husband and election agent, K Shahzad.

The IUML statement explained that Shahzad was present at the site in his capacity as the candidate’s expenditure agent. As the Returning Officer had informed about the room’s opening only an hour in advance, Shahzad, being able to reach quickly, went to the location. He entered the premises when it appeared that the room would be opened hastily even in the absence of other representatives.

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The statement also noted that the person who attended on behalf of the LDF was not the chief election agent.

Refuting claims about a “material room,” the IUML stated that no such room existed at JDT School. “The room that was opened is marked as ‘Perambra Strong Room-5 Reserve Room’ and is situated in a high-security zone, just above the strong room where EVMs are stored,” it said.

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The party alleged procedural lapses, pointing out that only two of the 13 candidates in Perambra were informed about the opening of the reserve room, which it termed a violation of rules. It also raised concern that the Returning Officer was not present during the process.

According to the statement, around ten state government officials entered the area—meant to be under central force control—and remained there for nearly three hours without adequate regulation. “Such actions raise serious concerns among voters,” it said, adding that the absence of complaints from the CPM and BJP on the issue further deepens concerns among those committed to democratic principles.

