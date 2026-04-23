Thiruvananthapuram: Seven rounds of live ammunition were found inside a toilet at the Railway Hospital in Pettah, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The bullets were discovered on Wednesday in a toilet attached to the male ward on the first floor of the hospital. According to the FIR, the ammunition included two rounds marked 9mm 2Z85 KF and 9mm 2Z87 KF, and five rounds marked 9mm 99 KF.

The Vanchiyoor Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

The Station House Officer of Vanchiyoor Police Station said the rounds are suspected to belong to Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and may have been abandoned. He added that the police would talk with RPF officials as part of the investigation. He added that further details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.