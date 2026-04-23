A gathering of around 5,000 people filled the grounds of the Vembinkulangara Sree Mahavishnu Temple in Kottayam on the eve of Vishu, swaying in unison to music, clapping and tapping to every beat. On stage, the popular Nandagovindam Bhajans were in full flow. In a moment that captured the spirit of the evening, the group performed ‘Ee Paradevanaho’, a Christian devotional song, drawing an equally enthusiastic response from the crowd.

The video of the performance, livestreamed on the temple's Facebook page and later shared online by the group, was widely appreciated, with many hailing it as a reflection of Kerala’s tradition of communal harmony. However, the episode soon drew criticism from the Hindu Aikya Vedi's chief patron, K P Sasikala, who likened the act to “adding chicken masala to payasam,” suggesting that such performances did not belong in temple premises.

The temple committee, however, distanced itself from the controversy, reiterating its commitment to preserving harmony in the locality. Temple committee member Ratheesh clarified to Onmanorama that the song was performed as a gesture of gratitude towards the Holy Family Knanaya Catholic Church at East Nattassery, located just about 100 metres away, opposite the temple. The church has, over the years, extended consistent support to temple events.

‘Ee Paradevanaho’, originally sung by K J Yesudas in 2001, is a popular Malayalam Christian devotional song known for its emotional depth and universal appeal. Though rooted in Christian faith, its themes of devotion and surrender have resonated across communities. The song regained popularity after its 2022 reimagining by the band ‘Kaantha’, blending its soulful essence with a contemporary sound.

“We saw no issue with any song performed during the programme. It was not a matter of offence for us,” said Ratheesh. “The temple and the church have coexisted in harmony for years. We value that relationship and are not concerned about remarks that could disrupt it.”

The event was part of the temple’s 15-day Vishumaholsavam celebrations held on April 14. Nandagovindam Bhajans, a Kottayam-based fusion bhajan group founded in 2000, had volunteered to perform as Nattassery is closely associated with their roots. According to the organisers, the programme was also aimed at supporting the temple’s ongoing reconstruction efforts.

The event was inaugurated by Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and attended by Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen, senior police officials, and several prominent personalities, including celebrities. With limited space inside the temple, a new ground was arranged nearby to accommodate the large crowd. The adjacent church then extended its premises for parking, highlighting the cooperation between the two communities.

During the performance, singer and co-founder Naveen Mohan recalled his early schooling at the now-defunct Holy Family School run by the church. He noted that many from the Christian community, including former teachers, nuns and his friends, were present in the audience. He also pointed out that the church regularly participates in temple events, including Deshavilakku ceremonies and sought permission from the audience to sing a Christian song dedicated to them.

“There was nothing unusual about it. The audience enjoyed the music, and that was all that mattered,” Ratheesh said.

Following the backlash, Sasikala reiterated her stand on social media, stating that while she appreciated Christian devotional songs and Mappilappattu, such performances should not be held within temple premises.

Meanwhile, the temple committee issued a statement emphasising unity: “People from all communities came together to make the programme a success. Religion did not matter. We saw no issue with any song performed during the program. We do not believe it was a major offence.”

Nandagovindam Bhajans also clarified their position, stating that the song was performed with prior permission from the organisers as a token of appreciation. “Our intention was never to hurt or disrespect any belief. If it caused discomfort to anyone, we acknowledge that feeling,” the group said, adding that music, for them, is a medium to express gratitude and connection.