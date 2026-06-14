Five-time champions Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by a feisty Morocco in their Group C opener in New Jersey.

Both goals were scored in the first half. Thereafter, either side refused to ease up, fighting for every ball across the pitch.

Ahead of the tournament, it was strange not to find Brazil among the favourites. It wasn’t surprising either, considering the canaries have not made it to the semifinals in the last two editions and not won the title in more than two decades.

Yet there is always something mesmerising about Brazil that tempts you to follow every move they make. And that Brazilian flair was witnessed in the 32nd minute when Vinicius Junior cut inside from the left and smashed into the top corner.

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It was the equaliser. Ismael Saibari had put Morocco ahead in the 21st minute with an elegant chip over Alisson.

Saibari, who plays in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven, raced on to a long ball, outran Arsenal's Gabriel to finish in style. The response from Real Madrid’s star winger Vinicius definitely made the rest of the encounter exciting, but goals had dried up.

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Brazil were without their talisman, Neymar. It was announced in advance that Neymar would not be fit for this fixture. Yet, he was on the ground, doing a lap, greeting fans and celebrities before kick-off.

Morocco are aiming to go higher than a historic first semifinal appearance in the 2022 edition, while Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil are hoping to return to the summit of world football. But first, they must find a win and their next opponents are Haiti, whom they take on at 6 am IST on June 20. Morocco will play Scotland the same day, starting 3.30 am.