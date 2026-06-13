Kozhikode: Health authorities received a measure of relief in Kerala's latest Nipah outbreak after three close relatives of the infected patient tested negative for the virus, even as the condition of the 43-year-old man undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital remains critical.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan said on Saturday that the three individuals, who were admitted to the hospital for observation on June 12 after being identified in the patient's contact list, tested negative in examinations conducted at the Medical College laboratory.

The infected man continues to be treated in the intensive care unit and remains on ventilator support. According to the Health Department, a medical board will review his condition after 48 hours and decide on administering a second dose of monoclonal antibody treatment.

100 under surveillance

Authorities, meanwhile, have intensified surveillance and contact-tracing efforts. Four more individuals from the contact list were admitted to the hospital for observation on Friday, while 13 additional people were newly included in the contact list. All of the newly added contacts fall under the low-risk category.

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With the latest additions, the total number of people under surveillance has risen to 100. Of these, four are classified as very high-risk contacts, 14 as high-risk contacts and 82 as low-risk contacts.

Health workers also expanded field surveillance in Ramanattukara, where the patient is believed to have been exposed to the virus. Surveys were conducted in 35 additional households in Division 5 of the municipality, completing visits to all 320 houses in the area.

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ICMR team arrives

An expert team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) visited Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Saturday and reviewed the treatment and containment measures being implemented.

Officials said health workers from the control room have contacted all 100 people currently on the contact list, including the 13 newly identified individuals. The control room received 30 calls from the public seeking information and clarification on Friday, taking the total number of calls received so far to 80.

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As part of the District Mental Health Programme, psychological support was provided to 76 people on the contact list during the day.

The situation was also reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar at the District Collector's chamber on Saturday, as authorities continued efforts to contain the outbreak and monitor those under observation.