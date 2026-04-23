Key events in Kerala today: World Book Day events, painting exhibition mark April 23
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Democratic Art and Literature Forum's World Book Day celebration and book release in Thiruvananthapuram; Alcohol De-addiction Meet in Kottayam; panel discussion on the topic 'Domestic Violence from a Peace Perspective in Kochi'; World Book Day celebration and lecture by writer Tanuja in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Democratic Art and Literature Forum's World Book Day celebration and book release. 3:00 pm
- Pujappura C. Achutha Menon Centre: Samanvayam Discussion Forum, Poetry Gathering. 3:00 pm
Kottayam
- DC East Street, Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: Prasanna Greaseloni's Painting Exhibition – 10:00 am.
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp – 10:30 am.
- Vakathanam St. John's Valiapally Hall: Alcohol De-addiction Meet – 6:40 pm.
- Orthodox Diocese Center Kottayam: Alcohol De-addiction Meet – 6:40 pm.
Ernakulam
- Kaloor Vylopilli Samskarika Kendram (Cultural Centre): World Book Day celebration and presentation of the Mali Children's Literature Award, led by the International Book Festival Committee, 10:30 am.
- Kakkanad Sainik Rest House: Special interaction program for retired personnel of the Navy and their family members, organized by Southern Naval Command, 11:00 am.
- Kammattipadam Shanthi Bhavan: Panel discussion on the topic 'Domestic Violence from a Peace Perspective', organized by the Cultural Academy for Peace, 2:45 pm.
- Kacheripady Pranatha Books: World Book Day celebration and lecture by writer Tanuja Bhattathiri, 5:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Near Civil Station, KSSPU District Committee Office: Kerala State Service Pensioners Union State Conference Reception Committee Office Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 9:30 am
- Govt. Youth Hostel Auditorium: Yuva Aapta Mitra Training 10:00 am
- Kakodi Veda Mahamandiram: Athirathram Video Exhibition led by Acharya M.R. Rajesh, organized by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation. Inauguration by Dr E T Neelakandan Moos 10:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Arun Odumpara's Painting Exhibition 11:00 am
- DDE Conference Hall: 'Darshanam' Cultural Forum's World Book Day event - Poet P.K. Gopi 1:30 pm
- Railway Station Premises: Youth Anti-Drug Rally organized by Shanthigiri Ashram. Flagged off by Deputy Excise Commissioner Jimmy Joseph 3:00 pm
- Town Hall: Thakazhi Birth Anniversary Celebration, Thakazhi Smaraka Puraskaram Presentation by P S Sreedharan Pillai, U.K. Kumaran 3:30 pm
- New Bus Stand: 'Paattum Varayum' (Song and Drawing) against Caste Vituperation, organized by PKS District Committee 5:00 pm
- Behind Tagore Hall, Near Anglo Indian School Ground: 'Raktharatchas' Drama by Aries Kalaanilayam 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm
- Mukhadaar CSCO ITI College Hall: INL Foundation Day Council Meet Inauguration by Ahmed Devarkovil MLA 7:30 pm
- Eranjipalam Vaghbhatananda Gurudev Smaraka Vayanashala: World Book Day Celebration - Writers and Readers Meet 6:00 pm
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