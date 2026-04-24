Kanjirappally: Vijayamma Shivaram’s age couldn’t beat her love and enthusiasm for Ottanthullal. Wife of late Shivaram, an artist, Vijayamma (75), performed Ottanthullal at Chirakadavu Manakattu Bhadra Temple. She performed the famed Ganapathi Prathal tale during the cultural events as part of the Pongala festival.

Vijayamma, who has been an admirer of Ottanthullal since she was 15 years old conducted arangettam (stage debut) at Chirakadavu Mahadeva Temple last year. It was Vijayamma who organised the Ottanthullal performance of noted artist Parvathy Varma for the Pathamudaya festival at her family temple in Mithrakkari.

After the performance, Vijayamma confessed her desire to perform Ottanthullal to Parvathy Varma. The artist who realised Vijayamma’s passion for the art form trained her for a year. Vijayamma performed at the Manakattu Bhadra temple as an offering to the God for fulfilling her wishes.

Rajini Padmakumar, Shalini Shivaram (both lawyers), Roshni (Bengaluru) and Dr Jayaram Shivaram who is also a lyricist are Vijayamma’s children.