The Thamarassery police have registered a case in connection with an incident in which an unidentified person allegedly trespassed into a house and attempted to suffocate a 19-year-old woman by pressing a cloth over her face.

The case has been registered under Sections 332(c) (house-trespass to commit an offence) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has not yet been identified.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on April 23. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed on Friday, the accused unlawfully entered the bedroom of the complainant at her residence, ‘Nethravathi’, in Karadi, Thamarassery, and pressed a cloth over her face while she was lying on the bed.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. “We have not yet found any leads, and the accused remains untraceable. CCTV footage from the area is being examined,” an official from the Thamarassery police station said.

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The complainant is originally from Kottayam and currently resides in Thamarassery.