A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Pullepady, near Kadavanthara in Ernakulam, on Saturday evening. Fire and Rescue officials rushed to the spot and are attempting to douse the flames.

According to the Ernakulam Central Police, the blaze erupted around 7 pm. A mobile unit of the police and Fire and Rescue personnel have reached the spot and are working to bring the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far.