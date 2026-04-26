The Elathoor police in Kozhikode have registered a case against six persons for allegedly attacking a police officer and his family and robbing gold worth ₹1.18 lakh.

The first and second accused have been identified as Kozhikode natives Prajith and Salish, while the remaining four are yet to be identified.

The case has been registered under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296(b) (obscene acts and songs in public spaces), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 309(4) (robbery), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The incident occurred around 10.25 pm on Saturday when the officer, attached to the Medical College police station, was travelling with his family towards Vengeri. According to the FIR, they were forced to stop at Cherukulam after an oncoming vehicle caused a traffic block.

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When the officer asked the vehicles behind to reverse, the accused allegedly abused and assaulted him. His daughter intervened, following which the group reportedly reached into the car, grabbed her, tore her clothes, and snatched a gold chain weighing about one sovereign from her neck.

Police said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the officer’s daughter. The family had been visiting their ancestral place in the area in connection with a wedding.

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“The locality is known for anti-social activities. No arrests have been made so far, but action will be taken soon. The investigation is ongoing,” an Elathoor police official said.