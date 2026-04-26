Two youths who lost their way while descending from the Koranappara viewpoint in Kozhikode were rescued in a late-night operation on Sunday.

The youths, Adidev (18) and Kamal (18), were part of a six-member group from Valayam that had trekked to the hilltop in the evening. Located about 2 km from the main road, the group began their descent after nightfall, during which the duo lost their way.

“They contacted their friends over the phone, who then alerted the fire force,” said Sanij, an official from the Nadapuram fire station. A five-member fire force team, along with local residents, launched the rescue operation after receiving the alert around 9.25 pm. The youths shared their live location, which helped the team trace them within an hour. “The officials began descending with them by around 11 pm,” Sanij said.

He added that poor visibility due to darkness and mist had caused confusion about the route.

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Fire force official Raveendran, who was part of the operation, said the terrain was steep and the area falls under forest department limits, though it is not known for significant wildlife threats. “The search was challenging at night, but the support of locals familiar with the terrain was crucial,” he said.

After being brought down safely, the youths were handed over to the Thottilpalam police.