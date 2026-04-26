A 36-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The deceased, M L Alma, was a native of Vlathankara. Her husband, Vishnu (36), has been taken into custody by the Parassala police in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am. According to Chenkal ward member Adv Vishak, Vishnu allegedly hacked Alma to death. He later informed his family members living nearby, who alerted the police.

Officers reached the spot soon after and took Vishnu into custody. “The area has been cordoned off, and inquest proceedings are underway. Forensic experts are examining the scene and collecting evidence,” a police official said.

Alma’s body was found in the couple’s bedroom in a pool of blood. Police said an FIR will be registered after completing the inquest procedures and recording Vishnu’s statement. He is currently being interrogated at the station.

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The body will be shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for postmortem examination before being handed over to the family.

Meanwhile, Adv Vishak added there were no known issues between the couple. They had been married for nine years and had no children. The two lived alone, while Vishnu’s ancestral home is located a few metres away.

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Vishnu worked as a PSC coaching tutor at nearby institutions, while Alma was a homemaker. She was originally from Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram.