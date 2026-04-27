Punalur: Growing inconvenience caused by inadequate shelter has intensified calls for full roofing on both platforms at the Punalur railway station.

Punalur is a key railway station through which several long distance trains pass and where a number of services terminate. Passengers have been raising this demand repeatedly for a long time, as only certain portions of the twin platforms here are currently covered with a roof.

It was only after development works were undertaken under the Amrit Bharat scheme that a section in the middle of Platform 1 recently received roofing. The situation on Platform 2 is worse, with less than 15 percent of the area covered by a roof.

The lack of adequate shelter at Punalur, one of the hottest regions in the state, causes considerable discomfort to passengers arriving during the daytime, as well as to those travelling in the rainy season. Passengers say development works, including full roofing of both platforms, should be expedited considering the station’s strategic importance as the next major station after Tamil Nadu.