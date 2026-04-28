Kasaragod: Chandera police have registered a case against a CPM sympathiser and a WhatsApp group administrator after a computer-generated image of a former IUML supremo depicting him as an RSS volunteer was circulated in a group.

The morphed image showed the late Sayyid Muhammed Ali Shihab Thangal, former Muslim League supremo and revered Islamic scholar, in RSS uniform, flashing the organisation’s salute. It was posted in the WhatsApp group named 'Padna Nadu' at 11.55 pm on April 27.

Based on a complaint filed by IUML Padna panchayat general secretary T P Abdul Muthalib, police booked CPM sympathiser M V C Mohammed Kunhi, who allegedly shared the image, and group administrator B S Shareef. They have been charged under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (provocation with intent to cause a riot) and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act (causing nuisance through communication).

Police registered the case on Tuesday, April 28. The investigation is being led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Leena P with support from the cyber cell.

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Mohammed Kunhi said the post was in response to another computer-generated image in the group that depicted veteran CPM leader E M S Namboodiripad in RSS attire. “I only wanted to show that such images can be created about anyone and should not be done,” he said. He did post a follow-up message in the group saying, “I will apologise the day after tomorrow. Will that do?”

According to him, relatives called soon after, objecting to the post, following which he deleted it. By then, screenshots had already been taken and circulated.

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Group administrator Shareef said he had cleared his chats and was not aware of the post at the time. But he acknowledged that the post was in poor taste.

Another complainant, Suhair P V, said in his petition to the police that circulating such content in a public group could create misunderstanding, hurt sentiments, and disturb communal harmony.

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Muslim League leaders have demanded immediate arrests and exemplary action. The post has triggered protests, with leaders including former Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin condemning it.