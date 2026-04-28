A brief spell of rain that brought relief from the scorching heat turned fatal on Tuesday, as a youth was killed by lightning while playing football in Puthencavu, Chengannur. The deceased was identified as Asif Ashraf (23), a native of Mulakuzha, Pallipadi.

Strong winds, rain and lightning were reported in Chengannur and surrounding areas earlier. According to residents, Asif was playing football with his friends on a ground adjacent to a church in Puthenkavu when lightning struck his neck. His friends managed to run away and escaped without injuries, they said. Although Asif was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he could not be saved.

In a separate incident in Thrissur, four children were injured after being struck by lightning while playing near a paddy field at Venginissery on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred amid heavy rainfall, when a sudden and powerful lightning strike hit the area. The injured have been identified as Sivakrishna, Akshara, Jishnu and Jithu. Local residents and relatives rushed them to a private hospital. Following preliminary medical examinations, doctors said the injuries were not serious.