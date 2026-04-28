'Made in Korea' film screening at Surya Mela in Thiruvananthapuram; dental camp in Mandiram Hospital in Kottayam; free care and medicine distribution for bedridden patients in Puthuvype area in Kochi; District Badminton Championship at Indoor Stadium in Kozhikode, among others are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, April 28.

Thiruvananthapuram

Thycaud Ganesham: 'Made in Korea' film screening at Surya Mela - 6:45 pm

'Made in Korea' film screening at Surya Mela - 6:45 pm Press Club TNG Hall : Media Studies Centre presents the Satyajit Ray Memorial Award - K Jayakumar - 4:00 pm

: Media Studies Centre presents the Satyajit Ray Memorial Award - K Jayakumar - 4:00 pm Kalabhavan Theatre : Film exhibition in memory of Shaj N Karun's first death anniversary - 9:30 pm

: Film exhibition in memory of Shaj N Karun's first death anniversary - 9:30 pm KSTA Hall Thycaud: G G Charitable Trust project review - 10:00 am

Kottayam

Manganam Mandiram Hospital : Dental Camp - 10:30 am

: Dental Camp - 10:30 am Panachikkad Dakshinamukambi: Bhagavatha Sapthahayagnam. Narayaneeya recitation - 1:00 pm

Bhagavatha Sapthahayagnam. Narayaneeya recitation - 1:00 pm Puthuppally Kannukuzhi Bridge near Barook Bhavan: Bible class. Pastor P.T. Thomas - 7:00 pm

Kochi

Kaloor Gokulam Convention Centre: LK International Short Film Festival. Inauguration - Film critic Philip Chee - 9:30 am, Concluding ceremony - Adoor Gopalakrishnan - 7:00 pm

LK International Short Film Festival. Inauguration - Film critic Philip Chee - 9:30 am, Concluding ceremony - Adoor Gopalakrishnan - 7:00 pm Ernakulam Town Hall: All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation National Conference begins - 10:00 am, Rally from near St. Albert's College - 4:00 pm, Inauguration by Justice V.G. Arun - 5:00 pm

All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation National Conference begins - 10:00 am, Rally from near St. Albert's College - 4:00 pm, Inauguration by Justice V.G. Arun - 5:00 pm Puthuvypu Area: Ernakulam Specialist Hospital's Sneha Thanal (Shade of Love), free care and medicine distribution for bedridden patients - 10:00 am

Ernakulam Specialist Hospital's Sneha Thanal (Shade of Love), free care and medicine distribution for bedridden patients - 10:00 am Ernakulam General Hospital Telemedicine Hall: Jeevan Raksha Charity and Service Society medicine distribution and financial aid distribution - 11:00 am

Jeevan Raksha Charity and Service Society medicine distribution and financial aid distribution - 11:00 am Karikkamuri Chavara Library Hall: 'Shaji N Karun Memorial' film screening - 'Piravi' organized by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre - 3:00 pm, Memorial and discussion - Sreevalsan J. Menon, Ajaykumar - 5:00 pm, Film screening - 'Vanaprastham' - 6:00 pm

'Shaji N Karun Memorial' film screening - 'Piravi' organized by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre - 3:00 pm, Memorial and discussion - Sreevalsan J. Menon, Ajaykumar - 5:00 pm, Film screening - 'Vanaprastham' - 6:00 pm Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Seminar on "Fireworks Accidents, Prevention, and Permanent Solutions" by Justice P S Gopinathan - 4:00 pm

Seminar on "Fireworks Accidents, Prevention, and Permanent Solutions" by Justice P S Gopinathan - 4:00 pm Ernakulam Grama Janasamudayam Hall: B. Sundarkumar's Sreekrishna Bhakthi discourse series - 6:30 pm

B. Sundarkumar's Sreekrishna Bhakthi discourse series - 6:30 pm Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattam (Weekly event) - 5:30 pm, Inauguration of Edappally Nruthaswadana Sadassu's anniversary by actress Muthumani - 6:00 pm, Bharatanatyam by Divyashree and troupe, Mohiniyattam by Kerala Kalaalayam Dance School - 6:30 pm

Aazhchavattam (Weekly event) - 5:30 pm, Inauguration of Edappally Nruthaswadana Sadassu's anniversary by actress Muthumani - 6:00 pm, Bharatanatyam by Divyashree and troupe, Mohiniyattam by Kerala Kalaalayam Dance School - 6:30 pm Ernakulam TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Kathakali Club's monthly program, Kathakali - Nalacharitam Fourth Day - 6:00 pm

Ernakulam Karayogam Kathakali Club's monthly program, Kathakali - Nalacharitam Fourth Day - 6:00 pm Kaloor NSS Karayogam Hall: Free Medical Camp in association with Makayir - 7:00 pm

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