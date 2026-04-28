Key events in Kerala today: Film exhibition in memory of Shaji N Karun, free medical camp on April 28
Mail This Article
×
'Made in Korea' film screening at Surya Mela in Thiruvananthapuram; dental camp in Mandiram Hospital in Kottayam; free care and medicine distribution for bedridden patients in Puthuvype area in Kochi; District Badminton Championship at Indoor Stadium in Kozhikode, among others are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, April 28.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud Ganesham: 'Made in Korea' film screening at Surya Mela - 6:45 pm
- Press Club TNG Hall: Media Studies Centre presents the Satyajit Ray Memorial Award - K Jayakumar - 4:00 pm
- Kalabhavan Theatre: Film exhibition in memory of Shaj N Karun's first death anniversary - 9:30 pm
- KSTA Hall Thycaud: G G Charitable Trust project review - 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp - 10:30 am
- Panachikkad Dakshinamukambi: Bhagavatha Sapthahayagnam. Narayaneeya recitation - 1:00 pm
- Puthuppally Kannukuzhi Bridge near Barook Bhavan: Bible class. Pastor P.T. Thomas - 7:00 pm
Kochi
- Kaloor Gokulam Convention Centre: LK International Short Film Festival. Inauguration - Film critic Philip Chee - 9:30 am, Concluding ceremony - Adoor Gopalakrishnan - 7:00 pm
- Ernakulam Town Hall: All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation National Conference begins - 10:00 am, Rally from near St. Albert's College - 4:00 pm, Inauguration by Justice V.G. Arun - 5:00 pm
- Puthuvypu Area: Ernakulam Specialist Hospital's Sneha Thanal (Shade of Love), free care and medicine distribution for bedridden patients - 10:00 am
- Ernakulam General Hospital Telemedicine Hall: Jeevan Raksha Charity and Service Society medicine distribution and financial aid distribution - 11:00 am
- Karikkamuri Chavara Library Hall: 'Shaji N Karun Memorial' film screening - 'Piravi' organized by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre - 3:00 pm, Memorial and discussion - Sreevalsan J. Menon, Ajaykumar - 5:00 pm, Film screening - 'Vanaprastham' - 6:00 pm
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Seminar on "Fireworks Accidents, Prevention, and Permanent Solutions" by Justice P S Gopinathan - 4:00 pm
- Ernakulam Grama Janasamudayam Hall: B. Sundarkumar's Sreekrishna Bhakthi discourse series - 6:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattam (Weekly event) - 5:30 pm, Inauguration of Edappally Nruthaswadana Sadassu's anniversary by actress Muthumani - 6:00 pm, Bharatanatyam by Divyashree and troupe, Mohiniyattam by Kerala Kalaalayam Dance School - 6:30 pm
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Kathakali Club's monthly program, Kathakali - Nalacharitam Fourth Day - 6:00 pm
- Kaloor NSS Karayogam Hall: Free Medical Camp in association with Makayir - 7:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Indoor Stadium: District Badminton Championship organized by District Badminton Association - 10:30 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition by Lakshadweep couple Naseera and Mohammed Noor, 'Ek Duniya Laharon Ke Neeche' - 11:00 am
- Cherooty Road MSS Auditorium: MSS Foundation Day. Seminar 'Cry for Justice, World Shattered by War, and the Legal Arena. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan - 4:00 pm
- Town Hall: Malikkadavu ST Film Society inauguration - Cultural programs - 5:30 pm
- Valiyangadi KGF Hall: Asha Bhosle tribute organized by Kerala Ghazal Foundation and Mehfil presented by Namratha Oathyoth - 7:00 pm
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.