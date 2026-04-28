Kochi: Signalling the end of informal “grace periods” that had quietly stretched nightlife hours in the city, the Kochi City Police have launched a strict enforcement drive targeting bars, hotels, and party venues that operate beyond permitted timings.

A new circular issued on Tuesday by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Ernakulam Central Sub-Division makes it clear that authorities are no longer willing to overlook delays in closing time. While the legal framework governing bar operations remains unchanged, the emphasis has now shifted decisively toward zero tolerance for violations.

Under existing Kerala government regulations, bars must shut operations by 12 am. However, officials say many establishments had been informally extending service well beyond that limit, particularly during late-night parties. The new directive also puts an end to that practice, mandating that DJ parties conclude by the stipulated deadline of 11 pm, giving venues a one-hour buffer to wind down before final closure.

Explaining the move, a senior police officer told Onmanorama that the crackdown was prompted by growing concerns over unregulated late-night activity. “When things go on without any system, we need to establish order. We have summoned all bar managements in the city and directed them to stick to the deadlines strictly. We warned them actions will be taken if they miss the deadlines,” the officer said, pointing to repeated instances of events continuing into the early hours.

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Police sources also cited operational challenges as a key factor behind the decision. With a relatively reduced force available during late-night hours, managing untoward incidents becomes more difficult, especially in a city like Kochi, which sees a high “floating population”. According to officers, identifying individuals involved in altercations or violence becomes significantly harder as the night progresses, especially when the number of cops on duty is less than during the day.

Sources also said that the crackdown will be implemented across all subdivisions in Kochi Police Commissionerate under the direction of the City Police Commissioner. The police stressed that this is not a policy shift but a return to strict compliance, aimed at restoring order and predictability to Kochi’s nightlife ecosystem. Establishments that fail to comply face immediate administrative action, including possible penalties and stricter surveillance.