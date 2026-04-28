Malappuram: A 42-year-old rubber tapping worker was killed in a wild elephant attack near Karuvarakundu in Kerala’s Malappuram district early Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as C Jamsheer, a native of Mullara near Karuvarakundu. According to police, the incident occurred around 5 am while he was at work in a rubber plantation in the Manaliyampadam area, close to the Keralamkundu Waterfalls region.

Other workers at the site noticed the elephant attack and managed to drive the animal away. They rushed Jamsheer to a nearby private hospital in Karuvarakundu, from where he was later referred to a hospital in Perinthalmanna. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Karuvarakkund Grama Panchayat's Mullara ward member Sibili Mol said Jamsheer suffered severe chest injuries, which led to his death. She added that the region has been witnessing frequent wild elephant attacks, raising serious concerns among residents.

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“Recently, another middle-aged man was seriously injured in a similar attack in the Manaliyampadam area and narrowly escaped. Despite repeated incidents, authorities have not taken adequate steps to address the issue,” she said.

Residents in the Manaliyampadam and Mullara region have urged forest and other concerned departments to take strong and permanent measures to ensure the safety of people living in forest fringe areas.