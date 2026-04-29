Kerala IAS officer B Ashok, Principal Secretary, Sainik Welfare Department, who has handed out a spate of legal setbacks to the state government over his postings, was placed under suspension on Wednesday.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, it was cited that Ashok engaged in a series of public statements, comments and communications through print, visual, electronic and social media platforms concerning the policies, functioning and actions of the state government and its departments and it accounted for breach of discipline. According to the government, Ashok made public comments without taking the necessary permission from the state government.

The government noted in the order that Ashok entered the public domain in a manner inconsistent with the standards of restraint, discretion and political neutrality required of a member of All India Services. "The cumulative effect of his statements is likely to undermine public confidence in the administration, impair the perception of political neutrality and objectivity required of a member of the All India Services," the order said.

The Chief Secretary, observed in the order, that Ashok's statements involved a breach of duty and discipline warranting initiation of disciplinary proceedings. An inquiry will be ordered against him.

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The suspension follows a bevvy of legal tussles with the state government at the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). In March, the CAT had invalidated the multiple transfer orders served on Ashok. The CAT had ordered that all postings and transfers of IAS officers, whether they have completed a minimum tenure of two years or not in a post, should be made only on the recommendation of the Civil Services Board (CSB).

Ashok, while holding the post of Agriculture Principal Secretary, was transferred and posted as the Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) on February 7, 2023. Before he could complete a minimum tenure of two years, he was transferred on January 9, 2025, to the Local Self Government Department and, without even asking his consent as is required by law, was told to occupy a freshly created post called Local Self Government Reforms Commission.

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Ashok moved the CAT and secured an interim stay. In June last year, Ashok tried to get a central deputation to VSSC as Chief Controller, but the Chief Secretary refused to give him vigilance clearance.

In August, even while the interim order that stayed his transfer was in operation, he was served another transfer order. This time as Chairman and Managing Director of Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation. He secured a stay for this, too.

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A month later on September 15, 2025, the CAT stay still in place, an order was issued transferring and posting Ashok as Principal Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department. None of these transfer orders were made after securing the nod of the Civil Services Board (CSB).