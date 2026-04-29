Key events in Kerala today: Dental camp, badminton championship mark April 29
Mail This Article
×
Book release of 'Naam Nammey Kollayadikkumbol' by Biju Prabhakar, published by Manorama Books in Thiruvananthapuram; film screening of 'Amrum' by Chithradarshana Film Society in Kottayam and District Badminton Championship organised by District Badminton Association in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Trivandrum Club, P. Subramanian Hall: Book release of 'Naam Nammey Kollayadikkumbol' by Biju Prabhakar, published by Manorama Books. Former DGP A. Hemachandran, S. Ananthakrishnan. 9:45 am
- M.N. Smarakam: M N Smarakam Cultural Forum monthly program. Discourse by poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar. 5:00 pm
- Press Club Hall: Book release of 'Bhagavan Guru' by Dr K Mohankumar. Aavanchery Krishnan Thambrakkal, Swami Shubhangananda, B. Sandhya. 3:00 pm
- Kanakkunnu Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Institute of Engineers India monthly lecture program. 5:45 pm
- DCC Auditorium: Abhilash R Nair Commemoration. V.M. Sudheeran. 4:00 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam YMCA Hall: YMCA Personality Development Workshop 'Kalayum Karyavum' for students studying in classes 5-12, inaugurated - 10:00 am.
- Darshana Auditorium: Film screening 'Amrum' by Chithradarshana Film Society - 5:30 pm.
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp - 10:30 am.
- Puduppally Panchayat Office Hall: SBI Life Job Fair - 10:00 am.
Ernakulam
- Edappally Marriott Hotel: National Conference on Recent Advancements in Food Analytical Chemistry – RAFAC 2026, organized by Coconut Development Board. 9:30 am
- Varapuzha Archbishop House Hall: Logo unveiling of the book fair 'Christograph' by the Kerala Latin Christian History Association, Bishop Dr. Antony Valungal – 4:00 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Book discussion on K Mohandas's 'IAS Escalator', organized by P.N. Panicker Foundation, with Justice Dr. K. Narayana Kurup – 5:00 pm
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Discussion on J Krishnamurti – 5:30 pm
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Triennial National Conference of All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation – 10:00 am
- Ernakulam Gramajanasamooham Hall: Sri Krishna Devotional Discourse Series by B. Sundarkumar – 6:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Dance performances as part of the anniversary of Edappally Dance Lovers' Circle – 6:00 pm
- Thammanam Vinoda: Balavedi's 'Vanalthumbikal' (Summer Dandelions) – Discussion with Shaju Kulathuvayal, Akbar Edappally, Dr. Sreekumar – 10:00 am, Prize distribution 4:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Kallai V K Krishna Menon Road, Sneha Theeram Residence: Foundation stone laying ceremony for the 26th house under the "Siyaskko Abhayam" project by prominent timber merchant P.T. Muhammad Ali at 8:00 pm.
- Indoor Stadium: District Badminton Championship organized by District Badminton Association at 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Art exhibition by Lakshadweep couple Naseera and Mohammed Noo"r, 'Ek Duniya Laharon Ke Neeche' at 11:00 am.
- Mithai Theruvu Peace Goods Merchants Association Hall: General Body Meeting of SM Street Merchants Association at 11:00 am.
- M.S.S. Auditorium: 10th Anniversary Celebration of Arabic Literature Research Foundation and Sheikh Ibn Baz Award Presentation by Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal at 4:00 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: City's tribute to Mavoor Vijayan for completing 50 years in popular theatre at 4:30 pm.
- Kunamangalam Karunya Islahi Centre: Class - School of Islamic Studies at 7:00 pm.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.