The Home Department has initiated departmental action against Pathanamthitta DySP S Newman following complaints that he smashed a laptop during a DJ party held as part of New Year celebrations earlier this year. The event was organised by a club named 'Kammatipadam' on the Geo ground in Pathanamthitta on January 1.

Videos showing tense scenes during the event and a laptop being damaged were widely shared on social media by event participants and DJ Abhiram Sundar. The footage of the laptop being kicked and smashed by cops sparked outrage on social media and a few youths had also posted video clips on their pages expressing resentment over the incident.

According to the police, the celebrations went overboard and tension broke out among youths who were present for the event. Although the police gave repeated instructions to halt the event, the organisers did not pay heed and the DJ party went on till 1.45 am.

The report further said that police forcefully dispersed the crowd following the tension, and one man was injured and taken to the Pathanamthitta government hospital. DJ Abhiram Sundar was taken into custody and a case was also registered at the Pathanamthitta police station. Sundar was later let off on bail.

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A preliminary probe showed that Newman entered the stage and kicked at the laptop, damaging it. The order issued by the Home department noted that the police should have seized the equipment if the event was going on defying the police directive. A letter sent by the state police chief said causing damage to the gadgets accounted for a serious lapse in duty and caused dishonour to the police force among the public.

An oral inquiry has been ordered against Newman as the department observed that his act accounted for irresponsibility, grave abuse of power and negligence of duty.