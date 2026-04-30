The Kerala High Court on Thursday refused relief to polling officials who were unable to cast their votes in the State Assembly elections held on April 9. The order was passed by Justice K V Jayakumar. Counting is scheduled for May 4.

The petitions alleged that a large number of government officials on election duty were denied their voting rights. Earlier, on April 8, the Court had directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take corrective steps to ensure the timely distribution of postal ballots to such personnel. Following this, the Commission issued orders the same day to facilitate their voting.

However, counsel for the petitioners informed the Court that several officials did not receive postal ballots despite applying within the stipulated time. It was argued that under Rule 27 of the Conduct of Election Rules, postal ballots must reach the Returning Officer before counting begins, and therefore, the issue could still be addressed.

During a previous hearing, the Court had also sought an explanation from the ECI over allegations that more than 20,000 election duty staff were unable to vote. The Court had underscored that it is the Commission’s responsibility to ensure all eligible citizens, including those on election duty, are able to exercise their franchise.

(With Live Law inputs)