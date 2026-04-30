Key events in Kerala today: District kalolsavam, badminton championship mark April 30
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Kerala Media Academy, Shastamangalam Sub-centre: Release of A.K. Pillai's biography. 11:00 am
- Thycaud Ganesham: 'Dheeram' film screening at Surya Mela. 6:45 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam Star Junction, Gandhiji Study Centre Auditorium: 117th birthday celebration of R. Shankaran, honoring S. Divya for achieving high success in the IAS examination. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA, Chandy Oommen MLA - 3:30 pm.
- NGO Union Hall: Inauguration of the NGO Union State Conference Reception Committee Office. Minister V.N. Vasavan - 4:00 pm.
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp - 10:30 am.
- SH Mount Jyothis Special School: Child Development Disorder - Disability Determination Camp - 9:15 am.
Ernakulam
- Marine Drive G Gallery: Exhibition of paintings inspired by the life of Buddha, 'Awakening Buddha'. Inauguration by V. D. Satheesan: 5:30 pm
- Kochi Marriott Hotel: Seminar organized by the international organization US Highbush Blueberry Council on innovative possibilities in the bakery industry: 5:30 pm
- Pulleyppadi Institution of Engineers India, IEI Bhavan: Technical discourse led by V. M. Giridharan on 'Toyota Production System - A Superior Manufacturing Method with Global Impact': 6:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Dance rendition of O.N.V. Kurup's poem 'amma' (Mother), presented by women above fifty years of age: 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Academy Art Gallery: Art exhibition by Lakshadweep couple Naseera and Mohammed Noorie, 'Ek Duniya Laharon Ke Neeche' - 11:00 am.
- Town Hall: Mappilappattu Competition organized by Folk Arts Cultural Forum - 2:00 pm. Award presentation by Mayor O. Sadashivan - 6:00 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Release of the novel 'Shailamukhi Pookkal' written by Janamma Kunjunni – by LDF Convenor T.P. Ramakrishnan MLA - 4:00 pm.
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