Key events in Kerala today: May Day, Music Concert mark May 1
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club TNG Hall: E.V. Sreedharan Memorial, Award Presentation. Ramesh Chennithala, G. Sudhakaran 3:00 pm
- Thycaud Ganesham: Surya Mela - Sailing Ship Movie Screening 6:45 pm
- In front of Swathi Statue, Swathi Thirunal College: Veena Sangha Swathi Birth Anniversary 5:00 pm
- Karthika Thirunal Auditorium, Kottaikkakam: Swathi Thirunal Music Sabha Anniversary 5:30 pm
- Bodhi Kshetra Buddha Vihar, PTP Nagar: Buddha Purnima Special Program 10:00 am
- Kovalam Vellalar Kerala Arts and Crafts Village: Kanthakarnan Theyyam 7:00 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam T.M. Jacob Memorial Hall: Inauguration of the joint meeting of Kerala Congress (Jacob) State Office Bearers and District Presidents. Party Leader Anoop Jacob MLA - 10:00 am.
- Mulavattam amrita School Auditorium: Inauguration of the reunion of students who studied at the old V.I. Mathews High School from 1931 to 1988. Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan MLA - 10:30 am.
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp - 10:30 am.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Kacheripadi: May Day Rally and Labourer's Meet by UTUC District Committee. Inauguration by RSP District Secretary George Stephen at 10:00 am.
- Marine Drive G Gallery: Art exhibition 'Awakening Buddha' inspired by the life of Buddha at 10:30 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Book release: 'Thalaykkanaakatha Yakshiyude Kochumakal' by Athira Harikumar at 3:00 pm. Dance performances in connection with the annual Sadas of Nruthavasthada at 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam High Court Junction Mother Teresa Square: May Day Rally and Public Convention by Kerala Labour Movement Varapuzha Archdiocese in connection with World Labour Day at 4:00 pm.
- Chakkaraparambu AKG Memorial Library: Honoring Dr. M. Soumya, Dr. T.P. Priya, Smruthi Krishna, P.K. Singh, and Ramiz at 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Gramajanasamooham Hall: Sreekrishna Bhakti Prabhavana Series by B. Sundarkumar at 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Vechur Shankaran's Music Concert at 5:45 pm, Devotional music program by singer Chengannur Sreekumar and his troupe at 7:30 pm.
- Medical College Govt. Nursing College Auditorium: College Alumni Meet – Yaadein 2026 at 9:00 am.
- Devagiri College Indoor Stadium: Basketball League Kerala 'One Minute To Hoop' Selection Trials at 9:00 am.
- Near Old Corporation Office, Gandhi Square: May Day Rally with anti-war message organized by INTUC District Committee, inaugurated by M.K. Raghavan MP at 9:30 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: State Conference and Aluminum Expo of Aluminium Dealers Forum, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan at 9:30 am.
- Mananchira Sports Council Hall: Annual Conference of Payyam Footpath Workers Union (AITUC), inaugurated by T.V. Balan at 9:45 am.
- Newyandi GLP School premises: Chilanka Dance Group Annual Celebrations at 10:00 am.
- Vengery UP School: Vengery Creative Blossom Annual Celebrations at 10:00 am.
- Indoor Stadium: District Badminton Championship organized by the District Badminton Association at 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Lakshadweep couple Nazeera and Mohammed Nooru, titled 'Ek Duniya Laharon Ke Neeche' at 11:00 am.
- Railway Station Link Road: May Day Rally 'For Peace Against War' organized by STU District Committee at 4:00 pm.
- Kunnamangalam Block Panchayat Open Auditorium: ISM Adarsha Sammelanam (Ideal Conference) inaugurated by Kerala Jamiyathul Ulema President P.P. Muhammad Madani at 4:00 pm.
- Chakkumkadavu: Handover ceremony of keys for the second Baithul Rahma house by the District Muslim League Relief Committee, inaugurated by M.K. Muneer MLA at 4:30 pm.
- Calicut Tower Hotel: Kerala Higher Secondary School Principals Association State Conference – Flag hoisting at 6:00 pm, State Council at 8:00 pm.
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