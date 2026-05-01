Hotels and restaurants in the state will remain closed on May 6 as part of a statewide protest called by the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association against the recent ₹993 hike in commercial LPG prices.

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has also extended its support to the shutdown, terming the Centre’s decision “unacceptable.”

KVVES state president Raju Apsara said the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has risen to ₹3,085, placing a heavy burden on the hotel and catering sector.

He noted that the industry is already grappling with rising operational costs, including higher rents and wages, and the sudden fuel price hike has worsened the crisis. A shortage of cylinders has further disrupted operations, with less than half of the establishments currently functioning and many unable to serve meals.

The organisation warned that the impact would extend beyond the sector, as increased operational costs are likely to push up food prices, affecting the general public. It also flagged the risk of widespread job losses if establishments are forced to shut down.

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KVVES has demanded an immediate rollback of the price hike and cautioned that stronger protest measures would follow if the decision is not reconsidered.

The hotel and restaurant sector in Kerala had only begun to recover, with many establishments reopening after partial or complete shutdowns triggered by the fuel crisis linked to the Iran–Israel conflict.