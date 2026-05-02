Punalur police registered a case against two staffers of a children’s care home in Kollam on charges of assaulting a 12-year-old inmate. The incident occurred on Friday at Living Waters Children’s Home in Vettithitta, Punalur.

According to police, the suspects, warden Tom and cook Liju Kurien allegedly assaulted the boy after accusing him of stealing ₹500 and attempted to hang him upside down on a rope.

The victim, a native of Pathanamthitta, informed his parents about the incident when they visited him later that day. Following this, his family lodged a complaint with the police, with his father telling the cops that the staff continued to harass him despite his repeated denial of the theft.

Police said another child at the facility had reported that his ₹500 was missing. During questioning, the victim reportedly told staff that he had seen the currency note on the floor. As he had not informed them earlier, the staff suspected him of theft and allegedly subjected him to abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two accused were arrested and would be produced before court on Saturday, police said, adding that the rope used for the assault was seized.

The case was registered under Sections 75 (cruelty to children by caregivers) and 82 (corporal punishment in child care institutions) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, along with Sections 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 118(1) (causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the institution provided boarding and education for children from economically weaker sections. At the time of inspection, around 10 children were present, while others had reportedly left for summer holidays.