Key events in Kerala today: Music concert, book release, dental camp on May 2
In Brief
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Satyajit Ray Film Society is presenting its Film Literature Award in Thiruvananthapuram.
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A discussion on K Mohandas's book 'IAS Accelerator' will take place in Kottayam.
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Kochi will host the 'Awakening Buddha' art exhibition.
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Presentation of Satyajit Ray Film Society's film literature award in Thiruvananthapuram; discussion on the book 'IAS Accelerator' written by former Kottayam Collector K Mohandas in Kottayam; art exhibition 'Awakening Buddha' in Kochi; State Radiology Conference in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, May 2, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud Ganesham Auditorium: Release of re-publication of selected essays by Thottam Rajasekharan and his autobiography 'Udyogaparvam' and the book 'Udyogaparvam Utharakandam'. 5:00 pm
- Sathyan Smaraka Hall: Abhilash R. Nair commemoration led by KPCC Vichar Vibhag Souhruda Koottayma. 4:30 pm
- Thycaud P N Panicker Knowledge Hall: Meeting to form the organising committee for the 31st Vayanayude Vasantholsavam (Spring Festival of Reading) by the PN Panicker Foundation. 4:30 pm
- Pulinkudi Hotel Suntara: Workshop on the second phase of Vizhinjam Port construction and public concerns. 10:00 am
- Kottayakam Karthika Thirunal Auditorium: Music concert in connection with the Swati Tirunal Music Sabha anniversary. 6:00 pm
- Press Club: Book release of 'Nalam Vyavasaayika Viplavavum Nava Keralavum Puthiya Indiakkoru Kerala Model' by Dr Rajeev Thekkedathu. Ramesh Chennithala, CP John, Panyan Raveendran to attend. 11:00 am
- YMCA Hall: Presentation of Satyajit Ray Film Society's Film Literature Award.
- Press Club: Book release of 'Villuvandi' and 'Kannadi' written by Kattakkada Ramachandran. Cpm State Secretary M.V. Govindan to attend. 4:00 pm
- Vizhinjam Archana Auditorium: Annual conference of the Vizhinjam Unit of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasaayi Ekoopana Samithi. 4:00 pm
Kottayam
- Public Library Hall: Discussion on the book 'IAS Accelerator' written by former Kottayam Collector K Mohandas. Former Aviation Secretary K. Roy Paul to inaugurate. 5:00 pm
- Mangalam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp. 10:30 am
Kochi
- Marine Drive G Gallery: Art exhibition 'Awakening Buddha' inspired by the life of Buddha. 10:30 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Book release of T.L. Jose's 'Chiragu Maranna Pattom' (The Kite That Forgot Its Wings) - 4:00 pm. Dance performances as part of the annual dance appreciation session - 6:00 pm.
- Panampilly Nagar Malayala Manorama Office Seminar Hall: Book release of 'Malayali Memorial' by Prashanth Nair and discussion on the topic 'Freedom from the Past: Decoding Kerala's Next Decade'. 5:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Cherooty Road Bhadrakali Temple: Bhagavatha Saptaha Yagnam, Yagnacharya Sreekanteswaram Somavarier. 6:30 pm
- Karuvassery: Inauguration of the sale of produce from paddy cultivation undertaken by the Governing Body members and employees of Calicut North Co-operative Bank at Cheruvadi Punchapadam. M. Mehboob, former Chairman of Consumerfed, to inaugurate. 9:00 am
- Calicut Trade Centre: State conference and Aluminium Expo of the Aluminium Dealers Forum. 9:30 am
- YMCA Cross Road Hotel Marina Residency: Inauguration of the alumni meet of Meezhanta Arts and Science College, organised by Flames of Arts. K. Baijunath, Judicial Member of the State Human Rights Commission, to inaugurate. 10:00 am
- Calicut Tower Hotel: State Conference of the Kerala Higher Secondary School Principals Association. Public meeting inauguration by Minister P A Mohammed Riyas - 10:00 am. Educational and Cultural Conference inauguration by MP M K Raghavan - 11:30 am. Felicitation and Farewell function by MLA M.K. Muneer - 12:30 pm.
- Indoor Stadium: District Badminton Championship organised by the District Badminton Association. 10:30 am
- Tali Jubilee Hall: State Radiology Conference organised by the Kerala Chapter of the Society of Indian Radiographers. Inauguration by Dr Piyush Namboothiripad. 11:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Lakshadweep couple Naseera and Mohammed Nooh, 'Ek Duniya Laharon Ke Neeche'. 11:00 am
- Kovoor Puliyankal Peralan Kaavu: Thira Ulsavam (Festival). Vellatt (Ritual Performance) - 2:30 pm, Thayambaka (Musical Performance) - 7:00 pm.
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