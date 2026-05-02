Presentation of Satyajit Ray Film Society's film literature award in Thiruvananthapuram; discussion on the book 'IAS Accelerator' written by former Kottayam Collector K Mohandas in Kottayam; art exhibition 'Awakening Buddha' in Kochi; State Radiology Conference in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Thycaud Ganesham Auditorium: Release of re-publication of selected essays by Thottam Rajasekharan and his autobiography 'Udyogaparvam' and the book 'Udyogaparvam Utharakandam'. 5:00 pm

Release of re-publication of selected essays by Thottam Rajasekharan and his autobiography 'Udyogaparvam' and the book 'Udyogaparvam Utharakandam'. 5:00 pm Sathyan Smaraka Hall: Abhilash R. Nair commemoration led by KPCC Vichar Vibhag Souhruda Koottayma. 4:30 pm

Abhilash R. Nair commemoration led by KPCC Vichar Vibhag Souhruda Koottayma. 4:30 pm Thycaud P N Panicker Knowledge Hall: Meeting to form the organising committee for the 31st Vayanayude Vasantholsavam (Spring Festival of Reading) by the PN Panicker Foundation. 4:30 pm

Meeting to form the organising committee for the 31st Vayanayude Vasantholsavam (Spring Festival of Reading) by the PN Panicker Foundation. 4:30 pm Pulinkudi Hotel Suntara: Workshop on the second phase of Vizhinjam Port construction and public concerns. 10:00 am

Workshop on the second phase of Vizhinjam Port construction and public concerns. 10:00 am Kottayakam Karthika Thirunal Auditorium: Music concert in connection with the Swati Tirunal Music Sabha anniversary. 6:00 pm

Music concert in connection with the Swati Tirunal Music Sabha anniversary. 6:00 pm Press Club: Book release of 'Nalam Vyavasaayika Viplavavum Nava Keralavum Puthiya Indiakkoru Kerala Model' by Dr Rajeev Thekkedathu. Ramesh Chennithala, CP John, Panyan Raveendran to attend. 11:00 am

Book release of 'Nalam Vyavasaayika Viplavavum Nava Keralavum Puthiya Indiakkoru Kerala Model' by Dr Rajeev Thekkedathu. Ramesh Chennithala, CP John, Panyan Raveendran to attend. 11:00 am YMCA Hall: Presentation of Satyajit Ray Film Society's Film Literature Award.

Presentation of Satyajit Ray Film Society's Film Literature Award. Press Club: Book release of 'Villuvandi' and 'Kannadi' written by Kattakkada Ramachandran. Cpm State Secretary M.V. Govindan to attend. 4:00 pm

Book release of 'Villuvandi' and 'Kannadi' written by Kattakkada Ramachandran. Cpm State Secretary M.V. Govindan to attend. 4:00 pm Vizhinjam Archana Auditorium: Annual conference of the Vizhinjam Unit of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasaayi Ekoopana Samithi. 4:00 pm

Kottayam

Public Library Hall: Discussion on the book 'IAS Accelerator' written by former Kottayam Collector K Mohandas. Former Aviation Secretary K. Roy Paul to inaugurate. 5:00 pm

Discussion on the book 'IAS Accelerator' written by former Kottayam Collector K Mohandas. Former Aviation Secretary K. Roy Paul to inaugurate. 5:00 pm Mangalam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp. 10:30 am

Kochi

Marine Drive G Gallery: Art exhibition 'Awakening Buddha' inspired by the life of Buddha. 10:30 am

Art exhibition 'Awakening Buddha' inspired by the life of Buddha. 10:30 am Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Book release of T.L. Jose's 'Chiragu Maranna Pattom' (The Kite That Forgot Its Wings) - 4:00 pm. Dance performances as part of the annual dance appreciation session - 6:00 pm.

Book release of T.L. Jose's 'Chiragu Maranna Pattom' (The Kite That Forgot Its Wings) - 4:00 pm. Dance performances as part of the annual dance appreciation session - 6:00 pm. Panampilly Nagar Malayala Manorama Office Seminar Hall: Book release of 'Malayali Memorial' by Prashanth Nair and discussion on the topic 'Freedom from the Past: Decoding Kerala's Next Decade'. 5:30 pm

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