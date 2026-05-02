The State Home Department has ordered a departmental probe against Kerala police official S Nandakumar, who was suspended while serving as Thiruvalla DySP, for lapses in law and order management during the evidence collection in the sexual harassment case against Rahul Mamkootathil MLA. The move follows a confidential inquiry report by the Pathanamthitta Special Branch.

The report revealed that Nandakumar had been frequently visiting and staying at Thundiyath Home stay, owned by Joji, a private money lender, and that he maintained close association with one Sharath of Keerukuzhi, who is included in RHS (Rowdy History Sheet) list at Pandalam Police Station and a habitual offender involved in multiple criminal cases, including illegal laterite mining.

Evidence also established that the officer frequently travelled with Sharath in his vehicles. The special report also disclosed that the officer had been visiting and staying for long duration at the residence of one Thankachan at Karimpanamkuzhi, with photographic evidence showing his official vehicle parked at the said residence. He was also found to be visiting his residence at Keerukuzhi, Pandalam, during night hours, without prior approval from DPC (District Police Chief) for leaving the jurisdiction.

In its order, the Home department noted that the continuous failure of Nandakumar to intervene in a timely manner and to effectively supervise serious law and order issues within the Sub Division was directly attributable to his unauthorised absences from Headquarters. "His conduct amounts to grave violation of the rule that Deputy Superintendents of Police shall not leave their Sub Divisions without prior permission from the District Police Chief. The facts brought to light during the enquiry lead to the conclusion that his actions constitute serious indiscipline and misconduct unbecoming of a senior police officer," the order said.

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The department has ordered an oral enquiry against him and the State Police Chief has been directed to suggest a panel of competent officers for the inquiry.

Nandakumar served as DySP, Thiruvalla sub division from May 7, 2025 to January 29, 2026. He was transferred to the Ernakulam Crime Branch unit with effect from January 29, 2026.

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On January 14, 2026, while evidence collection was being conducted at Club Seven Hotel, Thiruvalla, in connection with the police custody of Rahul Mankoottathil, he had remained absent from the spot despite prior instructions issued by the District Police Chief. He had failed to provide clear and satisfactory information, citing his absence from the headquarters.

The Home Department, in March 2026, suspended Nandakumar for lapses in law and order management during the evidence collection in the sexual harassment case against Mamkootathil. The Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) had submitted a report against Nandakumar specifying supervisory lapses on his part in connection with the law and order arrangements during the evidence collection.

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Mamkootathil, who was arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case, was taken into police custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Thiruvalla Court on January 13, 2026 and was lodged at the Pathanamthitta Armed Reserve Camp. The District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta, had formulated a detailed escort and security arrangement under the leadership of the DySPs of Konni and Pathanamthitta Narcotics Cell, anticipating possible protests and law and order issues when the accused MLA would be taken to "Club Seven" Hotel within Thiruvalla Police Station limits on January 14 for evidence collection. The plan was made based on an intelligence report.