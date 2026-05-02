After days of intense heat, Kerala has begun to see some relief, with seasonal summer rain lashing several parts of the state since Friday evening.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in eight districts on Saturday: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. Heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm in 24 hours is very likely at isolated places across the state till May 4.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph at one or two places in the state till May 5.

On Friday, several districts, including Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, recorded above-normal temperatures in the state. Palakkad registered the highest maximum temperature at 39°C.

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The current rain spell is part of Kerala’s typical summer rainfall pattern, which usually intensifies during late afternoons and evenings and is often accompanied by thundersqualls and sudden strong winds.

The IMD has warned of possible impacts from the ongoing weather conditions. Heavy rain may reduce visibility during intense spells, leading to traffic congestion. Waterlogging, uprooting of trees and snapping of branches could disrupt traffic and increase travel time.

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There is also a risk of partial damage to kutcha houses and huts due to falling trees. Standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage may be affected. Authorities have cautioned about the possibility of landslides, mudslides and landslips in vulnerable areas, while lightning poses a risk to people and cattle in open spaces.