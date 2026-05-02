Kozhikode: In the wake of recent incidents of political violence in various parts of the district, authorities have decided to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 across Kozhikode on the day of the Assembly election vote counting, scheduled for Monday.

Restrictions will also be enforced on victory celebrations and demonstrations throughout the district to prevent any untoward incidents.

Addressing the media, District Collector and District Election Officer Snehil Kumar Singh said that the order under Section 144 would be issued on Saturday evening. Police have been directed to take strict measures to curb any violence related to victory celebrations by political parties.

“Section 144 will be applicable everywhere. Unnecessary gatherings will not be allowed, and the sale of firecrackers will be restricted on the counting day,” he said.

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The Collector added that candidates may organise celebration programmes only under specific conditions, with prior permission from the Station House Officers concerned. Such celebrations will be limited to designated locations.

He also informed that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth counting process at the three counting centres in the district — Madappally Government College, Koodathayi St Mary's School in Koduvalli and JDT School, Velimadukunnu.

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In Malappuram district, vote counting will be conducted across seven centres. The counting for the assembly constituencies of Kondotty, Eranad, Manjeri, Perinthalmanna, Mankada, and Malappuram will take place at Malappuram Government College.

The counting for Nilambur and Wandoor constituencies will be held at Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur.

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For the constituencies of Vengara, Vallikkunnu, and Tirurangadi, counting will be conducted respectively at Tirurangadi K M Maulavi Memorial Orphanage Arabic College, Tirurangadi Government Higher Secondary School, and Tirurangadi Orphanage Upper Primary School.