Kasaragod: With ballot boxes yet to be opened and counting still hours away, workers of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kasaragod have already begun celebrating victory.

In a striking display of political bravado or confidence, Muslim League workers in Cherkala put up giant flex boards declaring UDF candidate Kallatra Mahin as Kasaragod constituency’s “MLA-elect”, triggering political chatter even before the first vote was counted. Mahin is also the party's Kasaragod district president.

The flex boards, erected by the Cherkala Town Ward Committee on the eve of counting, carried provocative slogans aimed at both the BJP and the LDF.

“Not a single lotus bloomed. The torchlight deal failed. Kasaragod has delivered its verdict; green is enough for us; 24-carat League is enough for us.”

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The “lotus” was a swipe at the BJP, while the reference to the “torch deal” was aimed at the LDF over its decision to field Shanavas Padhoor as an independent candidate (torch symbol), a move the Muslim League alleged was part of a tactical understanding with the BJP to split UDF votes.

Kasaragod has long been regarded as a League bastion, and despite a fierce triangular contest this time, party workers appear convinced that the seat is safely in UDF hands. Their confidence appears to have been further fuelled by exit polls that predicted a comfortable victory for the front.

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Not content with just one celebration board, League workers are now planning to put up more flex boards across the constituency before the official results are declared. Plans for a larger victory celebration are also said to be in place once counting confirms their expectations.

Police, however, had the board removed to avoid law-and-order issues. “We got it removed as soon as it was brought to our notice,” said District Police Chief B V Vijaya Bharat Reddy. “Flex boards are not allowed in public spaces and might also lead to law and order issues,” he said.