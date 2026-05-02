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Kochi: Amy, a Class 9 student, is all set to resume her studies in Dubai with a new heart. Fourteen-year-old Amy (Amana Mehnaz), daughter of Manoj and Nishita of Changaramkulam in Malappuram, was recently discharged from Lisie Hospital in Kochi after a successful heart transplant surgery carried out by a team led by Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram.

Amana’s new heart was donated by Jayi Jayakumar, who had suffered a brain death. Amana had been diagnosed with certain heart problems five years ago.

“Amana’s health is now completely normal. She can lead her usual life and continue studies,” said Dr Periyapuram. The other members of the medical team involved in Amana’s transplant surgery and follow-up treatment included Dr Jacob Abraham, Dr Ronnie Mathew, Dr Bhaskar Ranganathan, Dr Jeevesh Thomas, Dr Joe Joseph, Dr P Murugan, Dr Job Wilson, Dr Grace Maria, Dr Antony George, Dr Arun George, Dr Ayisha Nasser, Raji Ramesh and Sowmya Sunish.

Amana was given a warm send-off at the hospital at a function where Managing Director Dr Paul Karedan gave her sweets. Amana’s family resides in Dubai.

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