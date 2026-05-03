The tentative voter turnout for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections stands at 79.70% after factoring in service voters, Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar said.

A total of 53,984 postal ballots were issued to service voters, of which 20,028 were returned by May 1. The figure is expected to rise, as such voters can submit their ballots until the commencement of counting. Service voters account for 0.07% of the total electorate.

However, Kelkar noted that the final voter turnout will be confirmed only after the Election Commission of India (ECI) releases the Index Card, a comprehensive report prepared using data submitted by Returning Officers. The report is verified at the CEO’s office and forwarded to the ECI within 48 hours of counting.

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Monday, starting with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

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Arrangements have been made at 140 counting centres across 43 locations. A total of 15,465 officials will be engaged in the process, including 140 Returning Officers (ROs), 1,340 Additional Assistant Returning Officers (AAROs), 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors and 5,563 counting assistants. Each round will cover votes from a maximum of 14 booths.

To ensure security and maintain law and order, 32,301 police personnel have been deployed, all of whom have undergone special training, Kelkar added.

Results will be made available through the ECINET mobile app and the official website, results.eci.gov.in.

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As part of a new initiative, QR code-based photo identity cards will be issued to everyone entering the counting centres, including staff, candidates and counting agents. Entry will be restricted to those carrying valid ID cards.

Kelkar added that the Model Code of Conduct will remain in force until May 6 or until it is withdrawn by the ECI. District administrations have also been empowered to regulate or restrict victory processions during this period, he said.