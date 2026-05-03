A 33-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his paternal uncle in Kochi had earlier been booked for assaulting his parents, police said.

The accused, Abhijith Prasad, a native of Kottukal near Ayyappankavu, was taken into custody by Kochi North Police for allegedly ramming his car into his uncle, Sathyapalan (61), in what investigators believe was a deliberate act.

The incident occurred around 6.15 am on Thursday near the Axis Bank branch on Ayyappankavu-Chittoor Road. Sathyapalan was riding a scooter when he was hit from behind. Police said the accused initially attempted to present the incident as a road accident, but CCTV footage from the area revealed otherwise. Sathyapalan, who sustained injuries in the impact, is recovering and has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

According to the police, the attack was driven by a personal dispute. Abhijith was in a relationship with a divorced woman who has a child, a decision opposed by his family. Cops suspect he targeted his uncle, whom he believed played a key role in resisting the marriage.

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In an apparent attempt to avoid suspicion, Abhijith himself took the injured man to the hospital. However, doubts raised by relatives prompted a closer probe. CCTV visuals showed the accused waiting by the roadside before following and hitting the scooter.

During interrogation, Abhijith allegedly confessed to the crime. Police also said he had a history of conflict within the family.

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On April 21, he was accused of assaulting his mother and attacking his father when he intervened. Both were hospitalised, and a case had already been registered based on their complaint.

Abhijith has been remanded in custody, and the vehicle used in the incident has been seized. Further investigation is underway.