The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across Kerala till May 8, as intermittent summer showers over the past week have brought slight relief from the intense heat.

Amid the forecast, yellow alerts were issued on Sunday for the Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki districts, with heavy rainfall expected between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph across the state till May 6.

District-wise yellow alerts:

May 4: Idukki, Palakkad

May 5: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad

May 6: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad

Authorities have cautioned the public about possible impacts of heavy rain, including poor visibility and traffic congestion. Waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and falling branches could disrupt movement and increase travel time, while damage to power infrastructure is also likely. Standing crops, especially those nearing harvest, may be affected. There is also a risk of landslides in vulnerable areas and injuries due to lightning in open spaces.

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People are advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in weak or vulnerable structures, and seek safe shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.

Meanwhile, Kollam’s Punalur recorded the highest temperature in the state on Saturday at 38°C, followed by Palakkad at 37.9°C. Kannur airport and Kochi airport registered 36.4°C and 36°C, respectively.