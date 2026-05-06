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New Delhi: Students from Kerala have secured top ranks at the national level in Paper 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main).

In Paper 2A (B Arch), R S Meera Krishna and S Suryatejas from the state emerged as joint toppers with a perfect 100 percentile and are the only candidates to achieve this feat. Another Malayali student, Nandana Ajay, also secured a place in the top 10 with a percentile score of 99.989.

In Paper 2B (B Planning), V Gauri Shankar secured the top rank, while Sarthak Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh also scored 100 percentile. Malayali students Louie Bright Kanjirathinkal (99.987, 7th rank) and R S Meera Krishna (99.980, 9th rank) have also secure places among the top 10.

Meera Krishna, meanwhile, also emerged as the top-ranked female candidate in the country in both categories. In B Planning, Malayali students secured the top four ranks among girls, with Dyuthi Ramesh Nair, Angel M Febin, and P S Krishnendu placed in second to fourth positions, respectively. Among boys, Suryatejas (B Arch) and V Gauri Shankar (B Planning) secured the top ranks nationally.

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Meera Krishna is the daughter of lawyer couple G R Rajagopal and S R Soumya, from Sreekrishnam (H), Konnamoodu near Ooruttukala, Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram.

Suryatejas hails from Thambathur Kalathil (H), Moolakkode in Alathur, Palakkad, and is the son of Sunilan, a retired teacher, and Bhuvaneswari, an employee at the Palakkad District Hospital.

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Gauri Shankar, a native of Haripad in Alappuzha, is the son of engineer G Vinod Kumar and teacher Reshmi Ravindran.

The final results were prepared by combining the scores from Session 1 held on January 29 and Session 2 held on April 7. A total of 67,139 students appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2 (B Arch) examination, while 30,050 candidates appeared for the B Planning exam.

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