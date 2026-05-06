Ooty: A wild elephant strayed into Ooty town on Monday morning, causing panic among residents and tourists as the hill station remains crowded with visitors during the summer festival season.

Residents said wild animals such as bison, wild boar, leopards and tigers have been spotted in the area before, but this was the first time an elephant had entered the town.

The elephant was first seen near B S Hospital on ATC Road in the morning. Despite its unexpected appearance, the animal remained calm and moved through the area, passing vehicles and hospital buildings without causing any damage or disturbance.

By Monday evening, Forest Department officials managed to drive the elephant out of the town through a carrot field at Elk Hill towards a nearby forest area. However, police personnel and members of the Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team continued to track the tusker to ensure it returns to forest zones near Coonoor.

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According to George, a local resident, an elephant was spotted crossing Coonoor Road around six months ago. The animal had later moved towards Doddabetta before returning to forest valleys near Coonoor.

Forest officials identified the animal as a male tusker that was also seen near Doddabetta Peak, a major tourist destination, around two weeks ago. Its presence had briefly led to the closure of the area during the peak tourist season before officials drove it back towards the Coonoor region.

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The elephant later entered farmlands in the area. Authorities suspect the animal’s movement into Ooty may be linked to severe drought conditions in the arid forest regions of the Nilgiris, forcing wildlife to venture closer to human settlements.