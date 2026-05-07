The All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers on Thursday began detailed in-person consultations with the newly elected MLAs at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram to select the next Chief Minister and allocate key ministerial portfolios. This will be followed by a discussion with MLAs from other parties in the alliance. The UDF leadership is also expected to hold a parliamentary party meeting before staking claim to form the government by meeting the Governor.

In the Assembly elections, the UDF secured a massive victory with 102 seats, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 63 seats. The LDF, which had won 99 seats in 2021, was reduced to just 35 seats this time. The UDF swept several districts, including Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Malappuram, leaving the LDF without representation in those regions.

The meeting assumes significance as all 63 Congress MLAs are expected to meet the AICC observers individually to share their opinions on the chief ministerial choice. Speculation over the post has intensified, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal emerging as the leading contenders.

While Satheesan retained the Paravoor seat and Chennithala won again from Haripad, Venugopal continues as the sitting MP from Alappuzha. Among the contenders, Satheesan is widely seen as the main frontrunner for the post. Since taking over as Leader of Opposition after the UDF’s consecutive defeats in 2016 and 2021, he has been credited with reviving the party’s organisational strength and electoral momentum, contributing significantly to the UDF’s comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 2025 local body elections and the recent Assembly victory.

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Ahead of the meeting, KPCC president K Sudhakaran told the media that he would support the leader who, in turn, supported him, though he declined to reveal whom he was referring to. Other leaders and MLAs also shared their views with the media.

Chirayinkeezhu MLA Ramya Haridas said party leaders were attending the meeting with 'utmost happiness', adding that the people of Kerala had clearly expressed their desire for a UDF government. She also said the state could expect welfare-oriented governance similar to that of the tenure of former Chief Minister, the late Oommen Chandy. Palakkad MLA Ramesh Pisharody said the selection of the chief minister would be completed smoothly without any major complications.

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Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran said he had already conveyed his views to the party leadership regarding the current political situation in Kerala. Senior Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh said the final decision should reflect public sentiment. He added that the party high command could revise its stand depending on the prevailing political circumstances and noted that everyone in the party was aware of those who played a key role in the alliance’s victory.

Meanwhile, MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said the high command would assess the opinions of party leaders before taking a final call. He described the Congress victory as the result of a decade-long effort by thousands of party workers and stressed that, unlike in the CPM, leaders in the Congress were free to express differing opinions. He added that the party leadership would ultimately decide on who should become the chief minister.

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Kayamkulam MLA M Liju said the victory was the result of collective unity within the Congress-led alliance and added that the party would follow its established democratic process in selecting the chief minister.