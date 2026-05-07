Inducements worth ₹1,445 crore were seized during the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states and Union Territories, with Tamil Nadu recording the highest overall seizures and West Bengal topping in liquor and drug recoveries, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

According to the poll body, the seizures marked a 40.14 per cent increase compared to the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, when seizures totalled ₹1,029.93 crore. Tamil Nadu reported the highest total seizure value at ₹662.28 crore, followed by West Bengal at ₹573.41 crore. Among the four states and one UT, West Bengal registered the sharpest rise in seizures at 68.92 per cent, while Tamil Nadu saw a 48.40 per cent increase compared to the 2021 polls.

₹80.67 cr seized in Kerala

In Kerala alone, total seizures during the election period amounted to ₹80.67 crore. This included ₹12.12 crore in cash, drugs worth ₹58.47 crore, liquor valued at ₹2.51 crore and precious metals worth ₹2.25 crore. Authorities also seized freebies and other inducements worth ₹5.33 crore. A total of 78,215.3 litres of liquor was confiscated in Kerala during the enforcement drive.

Data released by the Election Commission showed that nearly ₹155 crore in illicit cash was recovered across the four states and Puducherry. Authorities also seized liquor worth ₹183.33 crore, amounting to nearly 70 lakh litres.

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West Bengal accounted for the largest liquor haul, with authorities confiscating nearly 58.6 lakh litres, far higher than other states. Assam recorded the second-highest liquor seizures at 8.28 lakh litres.

Election officials routinely seize cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other inducements allegedly distributed to influence voters. Other items recovered included sarees, clothes, pressure cookers, utensils and television sets.

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Drugs formed a major chunk of the seizures during the election period. Across the poll-bound states and UT, narcotics worth nearly ₹337.88 crore were recovered, with West Bengal reporting the highest drug seizures at ₹30.28 crore. No drug recoveries were reported from Puducherry.

The figures cover the period from February 26, when the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) was activated ahead of the poll announcement, till May 6. The Election Commission said the Model Code of Conduct has now ceased to be in force in the states following the completion of the election process.

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Polling for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry was held in April, while counting of votes took place on May 4.