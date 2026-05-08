Cochin University of Science and Technology has shifted the examination centre in New Delhi for candidates appearing for the CAT 2026 examinations.

The university said candidates allotted to the New Delhi centre should download their updated admit cards from their candidate profiles and appear for the examination at the revised venue, HRL Digital Solution, from Saturday onwards.

In a statement, CUSAT officials advised candidates to report to the newly allotted examination centre at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 for admission to various academic programmes of the university will be held on May 9, 10 and 11.

“As part of the verification process, candidates are required to bring a printed provisional admit card along with an original photo ID or a DigiLocker document,” the statement said.

Accepted ID proofs include Aadhaar/e-Aadhaar (colour print), Voter ID, Driving Licence, Passport, PAN Card and School/College ID. Mobile phones, smart watches, calculators and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall, it added.

A total of 55,059 candidates are appearing for CAT 2026, including 47,359 applicants for undergraduate programmes and 7,700 for postgraduate programmes.

The examinations are being conducted across 121 centres, including 109 in Kerala and 12 outside the state. Officials said 1,892 candidates are appearing for the examination from outside Kerala.

For more details, candidates can visit the CUSAT Admissions Portal. Helpline numbers: +91 97787 83191 and +91 88489 12606, officials added.